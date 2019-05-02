Advertising and marketing work that integrates multiple mediums, channels or activities to relay a message, create brand awareness or drive a result.
GOLD
Title: Garden Remedies
Company/School: Studio Linear
Creative Team: Andrea Beaulieu, Sara Pullen, Carolyn Bothwell
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Be an Outsider Campaign
Company/School: VIA Agency
Creative Team: Greg Smith and Teddy Stoecklein
BRONZE
Title: Kalamata’s Kitchen: Book Cover Design and Supporting Collateral
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf, Sara Rosario, Bryan Wiggins
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.