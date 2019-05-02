Any website produced for a business or corporation intended for the collection of contact information.
GOLD
Title: The Henry’s Website
Company/School: Sutherland Weston
Creative Team: Kristen Oliver, Jeff Dreher, Ken Lozier
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Pacific Eye Institute
Company/School: Glacial Multimedia
Creative Team: Michael Dobkowski, Karen Dobkowski, Angie Grosso, Klara Nemravova
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Seibel Vision Surgery
Company/School: Glacial Multimedia
Creative Team: Michael Dobkowski, Karen Dobkowski, Angie Grosso, Maxim Havlicek
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.