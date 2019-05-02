Robert Graham, 97, of Yorktown, New York, was a Marine hero who fought for our freedom during World War II. Bob made the news because he had outlived all of his family members, and might have been buried without anyone attending if not for a young friend. His friend ensured that hundreds attended his funeral last month.

Press Herald readers may not be aware that we still have dozens of living World War II veterans residing in Maine Veterans’ Homes in Augusta, Bangor, Caribou, Machias, Scarborough and South Paris. Sadly, we have fewer of these heroes each month. If you would like to meet one of our most treasured heroes before they are all gone, please contact your local Maine Veterans’ Home.

Allan Neff

Maine Veterans’ Home

Scarborough

