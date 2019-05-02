Donald Trump’s protestations of innocence remind me of a family story. Thirty-six years ago, my Uncle Dan was invited to play golf with Trump and some young real estate executives. Halfway through the game some of the executives called Trump out for cheating. Trump went ballistic and before long was accusing them of cheating.

Ancient history? Recent events reminiscent of that saying: “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

Twenty-eight months into his presidency and 10,000 verifiable lies later, we are enduring a president whose moral compass is oriented around his insatiable ego and its need to acquire power and money. The record will show he has zero ability to craft public policy or to implement it. We have learned from Mueller’s report that Team Trump was interested in colluding with the Russians. Trump’s own lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has even proclaimed it was OK for Trump to receive support from a foreign adversary.

Furthermore, Trump was not actually found innocent of obstruction. Because of Justice Department practice, Mueller could not indict Trump – big difference.

Back to the golf game. Uncle Dan listened to the squabble for a few minutes, then excused himself to the clubhouse on the pretext of making a phone call. He never returned. He said, “Why listen to a man lie about cheating in a game whose purpose is to have fun?”

I submit to you that we are neither having fun nor accomplishing anything. We are mired in an endless argument about cheating with a man who has been cheating all his life – just ask his business associates and his employees, not to mention his wives.

The more things change, the more they stay the same … unless you decide to walk away.

Richard McWilliams

Yarmouth

