Consumer, trade or B2B logotypes, logos and trademarks as graphic design elements prior to any applications.

GOLD
Title: First Amendment Museum
Company/School: Pica
Creative Team: Rob Dietz, Arielle Simone, Carly Roberts, Cassidy Parmley

View the full project (PDF)

 

SILVER
Title: F.H. Perry Builder
Company/School: Anchour
Creative Team: Victoria Richland and Ashley Parker

View the full project (PDF)

 

BRONZE
Title: Fish Bones
Company/School: Anchour
Creative Team: Victoria Richland, Ashley Parker, Jessica Richland

View the full project (PDF)

 

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

2019 Broderson Awards