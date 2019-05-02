Promotional elements or digital ads that include an interactive or rich media experience. Includes in-app, page takeovers or other interactive elements.
GOLD
Title: Clark University
Company/School: Der Simonian Marketing & Communications
Creative Team: Erjon Metohu, Raffi Der Simonian, Edwin Cromley, Storm Rockwell, Ryan Barry, Jordan Aubin
SILVER
Title: LearningWorks
Company/School: 360 Uncoated
Creative Team: Megan McConagha
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Maine Brewers’ Guild
Company/School: Page One Web Solutions
Creative Team: Jeremy Lindemann, Chrystine Muncherian, Ellis Roakes, Darrel Grosvalet
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.