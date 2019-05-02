Single packages and product lines.
GOLD
Title: Austin Street Offset Double IPA Can
Company/School: Hugh McCormick Design Co.
Creative Team: Hugh McCormick and Carter Shappy
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Wulf Kitty, North Country Hard Cider
Company/School: Studio Linear
Creative Team: Andrea Beaulieu
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Back Bay Brands: Coffee Bags and Read-to-Drink Beverages
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf and Rachel Adams
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.
filed under: