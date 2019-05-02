Any photography used in the context of an advertisement or collateral piece.
GOLD
Title: Baxter Brewing: Hopothecary
Company/School: Anchour
Creative Team: Ben Krebs
View the full project (PDF)
SILVER
Title: Yaas Foods
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf and Russell French
View the full project (PDF)
BRONZE
Title: Atoka Packaging
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf, Chantal Lambeth, David Butler
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.
filed under: