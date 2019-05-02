A Pittston man was arrested Sunday after his car struck buildings on Water Street in Randolph and overturned, before coming to rest against Damon’s Sunoco.
Joseph Daly-Rancourt, 24, was charged with operating under the influence, two counts of aggravated criminal mischief, and driving to endanger.
Lt. Chris Read, of the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release that deputies went to the scene around 9:45 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an accident. Officers observed a pickup truck upside down and against Damon’s Sunoco and noticed significant damage to another business north of Damon’s.
The release said Daly-Rancourt was driving the truck south on Water Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the truck and it struck buildings on the west side of the street before coming to a rest against Damon’s Sunoco at 269 Water St.
His bail was set at $5,000. He was released Monday.
