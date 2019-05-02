Rumford police identified the 6-year-old bicyclist killed in a collision with a school bus Wednesday as Jayce Holt.

The department said in a statement Thursday that Holt was riding his bicycle northbound on the west-side sidewalk of Waldo Street.

“It is believed he was interacting in some way with a subject on the bus while riding,” police said. He left the sidewalk and entered the crosswalk, crossing Essex Avenue northbound.

The child “did not recognize the bus was turned left off Waldo Street (northbound) onto Essex Avenue (westbound) until it was too late,” police said. Holt did not have time to stop his bicycle, and he and the bicycle fell, went under the school bus and were struck by the left rear dual tires, police said.

The bus driver was identified as Stephen Arsenault, 51, of Dixfield. There were four other students on the bus. Neither Arsenault or the students were injured, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rumford Police Department and Maine State Police.

Arsenault has a clean driving history for at least the last 10 years, according to records maintained by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

The records indicate he obtained his passenger bus permit and school bus permit in 2013, and has no accidents, speeding tickets or other infractions recorded since at least 2009.

The intersection where the accident occurred is located about two blocks from Holt’s school.

Western Foothills School District officials said the boy was a first-grader at Rumford Elementary School.

“Our entire RSU #10 community is grieving this loss,” the district said Wednesday. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. As with any accident of this kind, there is an ongoing, thorough investigation. We are fully cooperating in this process. This tragedy is far-reaching throughout our communities.”

The child’s mother was on the scene immediately, Police Chief Stacy Carter said in a news release Wednesday.

A makeshift memorial featuring stuffed animals and candles popped up near the scene of the accident.

Rumford Elementary Principal Jill Bartash posted a statement on the school’s Facebook page, saying that classes would be held Thursday, but that the Family Fun Night had been postponed. Counselors will be available at the school to support students and staff, she said.

“We know that the days ahead will be difficult for our entire community,” Bartash said. “Know that all staff will work to support kiddos in the days ahead.”

This story will be updated.

