Promotional poster or banner design created for promotion of a client, event, cause or campaign.
GOLD
Title: King Kong
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges, Jacob Cooper, Ollie Moss
SILVER
Title: Sweeney Todd
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges and Jonathan Novak
BRONZE
Title: Tootsie
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges, Frank Garguilo, Robert Trachtenberg
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.
