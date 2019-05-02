Promotional poster or banner design created for promotion of a client, event, cause or campaign.

GOLD
Title: King Kong
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges, Jacob Cooper, Ollie Moss

 

SILVER
Title: Sweeney Todd
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges and Jonathan Novak

 

BRONZE
Title: Tootsie
Company/School: Drew Design Co.
Creative Team: Drew Hodges, Frank Garguilo, Robert Trachtenberg

 

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

