GOLD
Title: Walls Under Attack
Company/School: The VIA Agency
Creative Team: Greg Smith, Amos Goss, Ian Dunn, Judi Cutrone, Jonathan Novak, Alexa King, Kyle Whittaker, Andy Glass, Happy Finish, MayoSeitz Media, Zeno Group

View the full project (PDF)

 

SILVER
Title: Sunlight Ink
Company/School: The VIA Agency
Creative Team: Greg Smith, Teddy Stoecklein, Amos Goss, Lauren Rodrigue

 

BRONZE
Title: Phi Builders + Architects
Company/School: Woodbury & Morse
Creative Team: Mark Woodbury and Jay Nelson

View the full project (PDF)

 

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

2019 Broderson Awards