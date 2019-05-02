Single execution small space ad or up to five examples from a single campaign.
GOLD
Title: Amato’s Referee
Company/School: Creative Imaging Group
Creative Team: Dan Routh
SILVER
Title: We’re With You
Company/School: MaineGeneral Health
Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Allison Blackstone, Will Russell, Clark Shepard, Krystin True, Emily Trescot, Adam Gurin
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.
filed under: