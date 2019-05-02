Advertising or marketing work created for the purpose of promoting a cause or public good.

GOLD

Title: PMA Freedom

Company/School: Portland Post-Production LLC (p3)

Creative Team: Brian Chin, Morgan Myer, CJ Lampman

SILVER

Title: A Family for Me

Company/School: Garrand Moehlenkamp

Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Allison Blackstone, Luke Behrends, Will Russell, Krystin True

BRONZE

Title: Return of the Alewives

Company/School: Blaze Partners

Creative Team: Jim Hauptman, Jessie Gilligan, Luke Behrends, Joe Rosshirt, Ghost of Paul Revere

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: