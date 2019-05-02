Advertising or marketing work created for the purpose of promoting a cause or public good.
GOLD
Title: PMA Freedom
Company/School: Portland Post-Production LLC (p3)
Creative Team: Brian Chin, Morgan Myer, CJ Lampman
SILVER
Title: A Family for Me
Company/School: Garrand Moehlenkamp
Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Allison Blackstone, Luke Behrends, Will Russell, Krystin True
BRONZE
Title: Return of the Alewives
Company/School: Blaze Partners
Creative Team: Jim Hauptman, Jessie Gilligan, Luke Behrends, Joe Rosshirt, Ghost of Paul Revere
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.