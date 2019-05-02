15, 30 or 60-second spot or spots that promote the same product or service.

GOLD

Title: We’re With You

Company/School: MaineGeneral Health

Creative Team: Kevin Moehlenkamp, Allison Blackstone, Will Russell, Clark Shepard, Krystin True, Emily Trescot, Adam Gurin https://multifiles.pressherald.com/uploads/sites/4/2019/04/4169_9e1a297967e95678b68d7b6b61327212_1553866087941.mp3 https://multifiles.pressherald.com/uploads/sites/4/2019/04/4169_426cf095ff585ec53b9f2d2f9406d503_1553865995994.mp3 https://multifiles.pressherald.com/uploads/sites/4/2019/04/4169_517bde4e4763d4904589747dbeca25a1_1553866024466.mp3



SILVER

Title: Favorite Things

Company/School: Blaze Partners

Creative Team: Jim Hauptman, Jessie Gilligan, Derek Kimball, Michael McInnis https://multifiles.pressherald.com/uploads/sites/4/2019/04/4169_91982ba3cece77d0314f20234b34756c_1552598084922.mp3

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

filed under: