Emergency vehicles are en route to a rollover on the Maine Turnpike near Kennebunk.

The turnpike authority is advising motorists that the right lane of the southbound barrel at mile 23 is blocked, and that they should exercise caution.

The vehicle is out of the roadway, according to the turnpike’s Twitter feed, but motorists should expect delays.

This story will be updated.

