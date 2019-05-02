FARMINGTON — Dora Flagg York, director of food service for Regional School Unit 73 in the Jay area, is charged with drunken driving Wednesday night in Strong.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Derrick Doucette was assisting State Police Trooper Keith Barton with a motorcycle accident on Route 4 in Strong, in which the driver apparently left the scene, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Thursday.

A witness told police a woman picked up a male driver and that the vehicle was a pickup truck, he said.

Doucette went looking for the truck and pulled it over for speeding, Nichols said.

The driver of the truck was York, 52, of Freeman Township, who failed a field sobriety test, Nichols said.

She was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence and was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center at about 10:45 p.m.

She was released on $150 cash bail Thursday morning. She is scheduled to appear at a Farmington court on June 4.

Attempts to reach York were unsuccessful Thursday. RSU 73 Interim Superintendent Robert Webster confirmed York is the food service director for RSU 73.

A conviction on an OUI charge is punishable by a maximum of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

