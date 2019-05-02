Any ad or collateral piece used for the purpose of self-promotion.
GOLD
Title: Maine Air Holiday Card
Company/School: The VIA Agency
Creative Team: Ian Dunn, Ken Matsubara, Duane Holmblad, Jenn James, Chris Laryea
SILVER
Title: Spirited: Stories of Passion Born in Maine
Company/School: Kingspøke
Creative Team: Todd Magee, Kateri Carelli, Patrick Krulik, Derek Kimball, Pete Miller, Randy Gaetano, Colin Boyd, Jeremy Parmley
BRONZE
Title: Black, White and Read Wreaths
Company/School: Masthead Maine
Creative Team: Melissa Pritchard and Cady Koenigs
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.