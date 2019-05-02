Social media programs that did not receive paid placement or a budget, and received only organic reach.

GOLD
Title: Good Bites Social Media Content
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf, Rachel Bowes, Jill Lynch

View the full project (PDF)

 

SILVER
Title: University of New England, Football Inaugural Season
Company/School: University of New England
Creative Team: Louise Coburn, Lee Cote, David Dadiego, Dan Lambert

View the full project (PDF)

 

BRONZE
Title: Behind the Headlines
Company/School: University of New England
Creative Team: Louise Coburn, Lee Cote, David Dadiego, Marine Miller

View the full project (PDF)

 

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

2019 Broderson Awards