Social media programs that did not receive paid placement or a budget, and received only organic reach.
GOLD
Title: Good Bites Social Media Content
Company/School: Pulp+Wire
Creative Team: Taja Dockendorf, Rachel Bowes, Jill Lynch
SILVER
Title: University of New England, Football Inaugural Season
Company/School: University of New England
Creative Team: Louise Coburn, Lee Cote, David Dadiego, Dan Lambert
BRONZE
Title: Behind the Headlines
Company/School: University of New England
Creative Team: Louise Coburn, Lee Cote, David Dadiego, Marine Miller
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.