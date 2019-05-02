Paid social media advertising, which received paid placement, boosts, paid social media influencers or paid “native” content advertising on social media channels.

GOLD

Title: Crew Breakers

Company/School: The VIA Agency

Creative Team: Amos Goss, Michael Daitch, Lee Cutrone, Jessica Fidalgo, Steve Holt, Barry Wolford, Amanda Gray, Sam Peisner, Vacationland Productions, Jamie Munro, Assembly Films, Chris Bean SILVER

Title: Like This, Love That

Company/School: The VIA Agency

Creative Team: Amos Goss, Michael Daitch, Lee Cutrone, Jessica Fidalgo, Steve Holt, Barry Wolford, Vacationland Productions, Amanda Gray, Sam Peisner, Michael Pohuski, Jukin Media BRONZE

Title: Connect to Local News

Company/School: Masthead Maine

Creative Team: Shamus Alley and Molly Adams

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

