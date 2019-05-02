Work representing any type of advertising or marketing creative made by student currently enrolled in an educational program.
Title: Egg Cubed Brand and Packaging
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Kristen DeVico
View the full project (PDF)
Title: World Aids Day Poster + WJZP Branding
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Ozi Ozbicerler
View the full project (PDF)
Title: Perpetual Calendar
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Kiana Thayer
View the full project (YouTube)
Title: Time Warp Continuum
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Bria Hughes
View the full project (PDF)
Title: Bike Scenic Portland Wayfinding System and App
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Ann Finkel
View the full project (PDF)
For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.