Work representing any type of advertising or marketing creative made by student currently enrolled in an educational program.

Title: Egg Cubed Brand and Packaging
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Kristen DeVico

View the full project (PDF)

 

Title: World Aids Day Poster + WJZP Branding
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Ozi Ozbicerler

View the full project (PDF)

 

Title: Perpetual Calendar
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Kiana Thayer

View the full project (YouTube)

 

Title: Time Warp Continuum
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Bria Hughes

View the full project (PDF)

 

Title: Bike Scenic Portland Wayfinding System and App
Company/School: Maine College of Art
Creative Team: Ann Finkel

View the full project (PDF)

For more information about the Maine Ad + Design or the Broderson Awards, please visit: maineaddesign.com/broderson-awards.

filed under:
2019 Broderson Awards