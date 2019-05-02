KENNEBUNK — Oliver Leonard pitched a seven-hit shutout with one walk Thursday, leading Kennebunk to a 3-0 victory against Cheverus in an SMAA baseball game.

Benson Furber had an RBI single to break a scoreless tie in the second inning for the Rams (5-1).

Ryan Connors and Nick Teguis each added a run-scoring single as Kennebunk added a pair of runs in the second.

Nate Rogers and John Welch finished with two hits each for the Stags (4-1).

NOBLE 7, WESTBROOK 2: Matt Ryan pitched a two-hitter with four strikeouts, and Owen Podelec had three hits and two RBI for the Knights (2-4), who totaled five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from the Blue Blazes (0-4) at Westbrook.

Podelec had an RBI single in the first and another in the seventh. Ryan also had an RBI single in the seventh.

Liam Cooledge singled in a run for Westbrook.

BONNY EAGLE 7, MASSABESIC 3: Khyler Hart hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh inning and the Scots (4-1) went on to beat the Mustangs (1-4) at Waterboro.

Bobby Faucher had an RBI single to extend the lead to 7-3.

Will Hendrix of the Scots pitched six innings, giving up four hits, striking out three and walking three.

Jack St. Laurent struck out eight over six innings for Massabesic.

SOFTBALL

CHEVERUS 10, WESTBROOK 5: Alex Hammond and Carly Downey had three hits apiece for Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (3-2), which finished with 17 hits and used a six-run fourth inning to beat the Blue Blazes (2-3) at Portland.

The Stags got a pair of runs, on a sacrifice fly from Madisyn Durgin and a fielder’s choice by Elizabeth Kennedy, to break a 2-2 tie in the third.

An RBI double by Hammond and a two-run double from Caitlin Kennedy-Jensen fueled the Stags’ six-run fourth.Allyson LaPierre had a pair of hits for Westbrook.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

LAWRENCE 16, CONY 15: Alex Higgins had five goals and two assists, and Logan Fortin added three goals as the Bulldogs (3-0) edged the Rams (0-4) at Augusta.

Adrian O’Connell and Zach Denis scored two goals apiece, and Gabe York made 17 saves for Lawrence.

Nic Mills had four goals and Miquieas Biasuz added three goals and three assists for Cony.

WINSLOW 13, LINCOLN ACADEMY 12: Jared Lambert had five goals and one assist as the Black Raiders (2-3) beat Lincoln Academy (1-2) at Newcastle.

Colby Nadeau and Isaac Lambrecht each had three goals, Kyle Gurney added another and Alex Demers made 12 saves for Winslow.

Liam Cullina and Nolen Michael each scored three goals for the Eagles.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

GORHAM 9, THORNTON ACADEMY 5: Carson Battaglia had three goals and Hallie Shiers added two for the Rams (3-1), who used a 5-2 advantage in the second half to pull away from the Golden Trojans (1-2) at Saco.

Haley Lowell, Peyton Morton, Gracie Forgues and Mary DeWitt added goals for Gorham.

Cat Henaire led Thornton Academy with three goals. Izzy White added two.

MASSABESIC 19, BONNY EAGLE 5: Cailyn Forrester, Mckenzy Ouellette and Skylar Renaud each scored three goals as the Mustangs (3-0) cruised past the Scots (0-2) at Standish.

Ouellette also had two assists.

Lexi Theberge scored three goals for Bonny Eagle.

PORTLAND 12, SANFORD 6: Hazel Praught scored three goals, and Annika More, Isabella More and Chloe Kilbride added two each for the Bulldogs (2-2)), who took a 9-0 halftime lead against the Spartans (1-2) at Sanford.

Sydney Girsch, Lydia Stein and Alessia Toohey also scored.

Lauren LaPierre, Valentina Drown and Megan O’Connell had two goals apiece for Sanford. Chloe Royer made 17 saves.

LAKE REGION 14, WELLS 2: MacKenzie Siebert scored five goals and Emma Brown added three as the Lakers (2-1) handled the Warriors (1-1) at Naples.

Shauna Hancock and Katie Keenan added two goals and an assist each, and Emily Lake finished with 10 saves for Lake Region.

WINDHAM 7, FALMOUTH 6: Belle Skvorak scored two goals, including the winner off a penalty shot with 35 seconds remaining to lift the Eagles (3-0) over the Yachtsmen (4-1) at Windham.

Riley Beem and Emma Yale had two goals apiece, Alanna Joyce added a goal and two assists, and Kaitlyn Gedicks made 12 saves for Windham.

Caitlyn Camelio scored three goals and Eva Clement added two for Falmouth.

NOBLE 14, WESTBROOK 8: Emily Carleton scored six goals, and Jackie McEvoy and Cassandra Chabot had two apiece as the Knights (2-2) cruised past the Blue Blazes (1-3) at Westbrook.

Riley Pomerleau and Ali Blaisdell also scored for Noble.

Michaela Russell led Westbrook with six goals.

GARDINER 10, LINCOLN ACADEMY 7: Madelin Walker had five goals and an assist to lead Gardiner/Hall-Dale (1-1) past the Eagles (0-3) at Newcastle.

ST. DOMINIC 16, MORSE 5: Charlotte Gastonguay scored eight goals and Avery Lutrzykowski added three goals and four assists for the Saints (2-0), who cruised to a 10-3 halftime lead over the Shipbuilders (1-3) at Bath.

