CLEVELAND — Pitcher Corey Kluber sustained a non-displaced fracture Wednesday night when he was struck by a line drive in the fifth inning of a start against Miami. Kluber, who struggled through the season’s first month, couldn’t avoid the 102 mph comebacker hit by Marlins infielder Brian Anderson.

After being nailed, Kluber chased after the ball while his right arm stayed motionless against his side. He swatted the ball with his glove toward the bag before walking dejectedly back to the mound.

Kluber, 33, underwent further imaging tests Thursday to determine the length of his absence. The team is reviewing those results and will place him on the 10-day injured list while providing an update Friday before the opener of a three-game series against Seattle.

Based on the initial diagnosis, and assuming there’s no other damage, Kluber likely will miss more than one month to allow his ulna bone to heal.

YANKEES: Center fielder Aaron Hicks played in the outfield for the first time since being sidelined in early March by a strained left lower back.

Hicks threw out a runner trying to score, moving in to grab a fly in the fifth inning of an extended spring-training game against Philadelphia Phillies minor leaguers in Tampa, Florida. He made a perfect one-hop throw to the plate to complete an inning-ending double play.

CUBS: The team optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa after he completed his 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cubs transferred closer Brandon Morrow (elbow) to the 60-day injured list.

WHITE SOX: Chicago placed left-hander Carlos Rodon on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.

Although the extent of the injury has yet to be determined, General Manager Rick Hahn said Rodon will be sidelined “a little while” and Tommy John surgery is a possibility.

