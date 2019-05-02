PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid dominated the middle Thursday night, finishing with 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 116-95 victory against the Toronto Raptors in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series will be at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, also in Philadelphia.

The 76ers led 89-81 through three quarters, then put the game away with a 27-14 run down the stretch.

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points for Toronto, which won the first game of the series at home before dropping the next two.

ROCKETS: Guard James Harden will play in Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals Saturday against Golden State despite injuries to both of his eyes after being hit by Draymond Green in Game 2.

Harden practiced with the team as the Rockets prepare for two home games against Golden State after losing the first two in California.

GOLDEN STATE forward Draymond Green and Houston center Nene had their double technical fouls rescinded by the NBA from Tuesday night’s Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Golden State approached the league asking for the consideration.

CAVALIERS: A person familiar with the coaching search said the team received permission to interview Denver assistant Wes Unseld Jr. A time to meet hasn’t been set.

Unseld Jr. has been Denver Coach Michael Malone’s lead assistant for three seasons. He’s considered one of the NBA’s rising young coaches, and it’s widely assumed he’ll land a head coaching job this offseason.

NETS: Guard D’Angelo Russell was detained at LaGuardia Airport in New York after a small amount of marijuana was found in his luggage by TSA personnel.

A spokeswoman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said Russell was issued a summons for possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana and released. It happened Wednesday night.

