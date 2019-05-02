President Trump on Thursday announced new “conscience” protections for religious health care providers during a speech in front of faith leaders gathered for the National Day of Prayer.

Prior to the announcement, conservative groups that have raised what they perceive as religious liberty concerns have welcomed the rule, which was first proposed last year, while LGBT and other civil liberties groups fear it could lead to discrimination as doctors and others could decline to treat transgender people.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday issued a final rule protecting individuals and entities that want to opt out of providing care because of their religious beliefs.

It explicitly mentioned abortion, sterilization, assisted suicide, advance directives as issues and will allow them to refrain from having to provide, participate in, pay for, provide coverage of, or refer for, such services.

HHS said that previous protections have “proven inadequate” and that the new rule ensures that the agency will have access to the “full set of tools appropriate for enforcing the conscience protections passed by Congress.”

The rule expands on the powers of HHS’s Office for Civil Rights — requiring health care entities to maintain records and report and cooperate with OCR requests.

“Finally, laws prohibiting government funded discrimination against conscience and religious freedom will be enforced like every other civil rights law,” OCR Director Roger Severino said in a statement.

Since it was first proposed, it has drawn widespread criticism from civil rights groups that say it provides cover for discrimination.

“This is a vicious and underhanded attack on the health and lives of patients, particularly targeting women and LGBTQ individuals,” Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, said in a statement.

On the other hand, it has drawn praise among religious conservatives.

“No healthcare worker should ever be forced to choose between their practice or their faith. That principle is enshrined in countless laws and regulations but has been violated for far too long,” Ashley McGuire, a senior fellow at The Catholic Association, said.

The new rule represents Trump’s latest effort to highlight religious liberty claims when religious beliefs come into conflict with issues like access to medical care.

“Conscience protections” have become a flash point in culture war debates in recent decades. In a high-profile battle with the Obama administration, several religious institutions objected to HHS’s mandate that employers must cover employees’ contraception.

