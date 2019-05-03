The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency arrested a 65-year-old Biddeford man this week for allegedly selling crack cocaine in a school zone.
Reginald Gilbert faces one count of aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs as the result of a two-month investigation in which police say undercover agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency made several purchases of crack cocaine from Gilbert while he was in a school zone.
The arrests took place Wednesday following a traffic stop of Gilbert, who has a 2014 conviction for trafficking cocaine. Police said a search of his car yielded 21 grams of cocaine stashed in a hidden compartment.
Gilbert is being held at the York County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, police said.
