KENNEBUNK — Katelyn D’Appolonia’s goal on a free position shot with 1:32 remaining lifted Yarmouth to a 7-6 win over Kennebunk in a girls’ lacrosse game Friday.

Ehryn Groothoff and Abi Thornton each scored twice for Yarmouth (2-1), which led 4-2 at halftime.

Mia Banglmaier had two goals and two assists for Kennebunk (3-2), which is ranked third in the Varsity Maine girls’ lacrosse poll. Danielle Gassman scored twice.

GORHAM 11, GREELY 6: Hailey Morrill, Hallie Shiers and Carson Battaglia scored two goals apiece as the Rams (4-1) jumped to a 5-0 lead in a win over the Rangers (3-2) at Gorham.

Samantha Goldburg and Elsa Dean-Muncie scored three goals apiece for Greely.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

SOUTH PORTLAND 13, YARMOUTH 12: Cooper Mehlhorn capped a four-goal game with three straight goals in the fourth quarter as the Red Riots (3-0) held off the Clippers (3-2) at South Portland.

Alex Stevens contributed three goals, and David Fiorini, Logan Doucette and Isaac Sobey added two apiece.

Gavin Hamm led Yarmouth with three goals. Andy Garrett scored twice.

BRUNSWICK 12, SCARBOROUGH 11: Aidan Glover and Jack McDiarmid scored three goals apiece and the Dragons (5-0) edged the Red Storm (2-4) at Scarborough.

Jared Quintiliani and Andrew Granzier got four goals apiece for the Red Storm, who used a five-goal run in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to 11-10 with three minutes remaining.

Aidan Joyce added five assists for Scarborough. Nate Girardin had four assists for Brunswick.

DEERING 12, MESSALONSKEE 2: Andrew James scored five goals and added two assists, and Silas Boxer-Macomber had three goals and an assist for the Rams (1-4) in a win over the Eagles (1-5) at Portland.

Sam Spach chipped in with two goals and an assist. Max Morrione made 10 saves.

PORTLAND 13, MT. ARARAT 4: Grant Jacobson scored five goals, and Miki Silva had two goals and three assists as the Bulldogs (5-0) cruised past the Eagles (3-3) at Portland.

BONNY EAGLE 10, BIDDEFORD 9: Alex Dyer scored three goals to lead the Scots (2-1) over the Tigers (2-3) at Standish.

Bonny Eagle raced to an 8-4 halftime lead and held off a fourth-quarter rally by Biddeford.

Griffin Madore and Dylan Cobbett each added two goals for Bonny Eagle.

THURSDAY’S BOYS’ LACROSSE

WINSLOW 13, LINCOLN ACADEMY 12: Colby Naden scored five goals for the Raiders (2-2) as they edged the Eagles (1-2) at Newcastle.

The game was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than two goals.

Isaac Lambert added four goals and Jared Lambert had three for Winslow.

Nolen Michel led Lincoln with five goals and four assists.

Liam Cullina also scored five goals and Jayden Dolloff scored twice.

