RALEIGH, N.C. — Teuvo Teravainen and Greg McKegg scored 66 seconds apart in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Friday night to sweep their second-round series.

Teravainen and linemate Sebastian Aho each finished with a goal and an assist, captain Justin Williams and rookie star Andrei Svechnikov each added an insurance goal and Curtis McElhinney made 26 saves in his second career playoff start.

The Hurricanes, who went a decade between playoff berths, earned the first four-game sweep in franchise history and have reached the Eastern Conference finals in each of their last four postseason appearances since 2002. They’re also unbeaten in five home playoff games.

Now the Hurricanes, after winning six straight and eight of nine, have some time to heal before they face the Columbus-Boston winner.

Mathew Barzal scored a power-play goal and Brock Nelson added a late goal for the Islanders, who managed just five goals in the series and were swept for the first time since the Rangers did it in the first round in 1994.

They kept the identity of their starting goalie a secret until warmups – when Robin Lehner led them onto the ice for the fourth straight game in the series.

He didn’t last long.

Coach Barry Trotz pulled him in favor of backup Thomas Greiss after the goals by Teravainen and McKegg early in the second period.

Teravainen put the Hurricanes ahead to stay when slick passes from Aho and Warren Foegele set up his sixth goal of the postseason. McKegg chased Lehner when the goalie couldn’t keep hold of the rebound of Brett Pesce’s shot and the Carolina rookie stuffed it in for his first playoff goal.

Greiss wasn’t much better against the relentless Hurricanes, with Williams scoring off a give-and-go from Nino Niederreiter at 8:51 and Svechnikov riling up the rowdy crowd with his goal with 4:47 left.

Lehner and Greiss each finished with eight saves.

THURSDAY’S LATE GAME

AVALANCHE 3, SHARKS 0: Nathan MacKinnon kept up his scoring spree with a second-period goal, Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots for his first career playoff shutout and Colorado won at home to tie the Western Conference semifinal series at two games apiece.

MacKinnon has at least a point in eight straight games. Colin Wilson gave Colorado a two-goal cushion with a power-play goal early in the third period. Wilson’s score was set up by a no-look, between-the-legs pass from Mikko Rantanen, who registered two assists.

Erik Johnson added an empty-net goal with 1:09 remaining.

Game 5 is Saturday in San Jose.

