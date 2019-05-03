HALLOWELL — The Harlow Gallery has hired Gretchen Marion as its new executive director.

Marion replaces Deb Fahy, who filled the role for 14 years.

The Harlow is home to the Kennebec Valley Art Association and has hosted art exhibitions and activities in downtown Hallowell since 1963.

Marion is the former executive director of the Submarine Force Library and Museum Association, a nonprofit educational foundation in Groton, Connecticut.

She has a bachelor’s degree in art history from the University of Connecticut and more than 20 years of experience in management, marketing and fundraising.

