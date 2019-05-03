In a 20-15 vote, the Maine State Senate passed a bill ending most exemptions from childhood vaccination requirements. But in a subsequent vote, four Democrats, whose names are in bold, joined Republicans in supporting an amendment that would preserve a religious exemption.

Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester………………… Y

Russell Black, R-Wilton…………………………….N

Catherine Breen, D-Falmouth……………………Y

Michael Carpenter, D-Houlton…………………..Y

Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell……………………Y

Justin Chenette, D-Saco…………………………….Y

Benjamin Chipman, D-Portland…………………Y

Ned Claxton, D-Auburn…………………………….Y

Scott Cyrway, R-Albion……………………………..N

Paul Davis, R-Sangerville………………………….N

Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford…………….Y

Bill Diamond, D-Windham……………………….Y

James Dill, D-Old Town…………………………Y

Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro………………………….N

Bradlee Farrin, R-Norridgewock……………….N

Robert Foley, R-Wells………………………………N

Geoffrey Gratwick, D-Bangor……………………Y

Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn………………………N

James Hamper, R-Oxford………………………..N

Erin Herbig, D-Belfast………………………….Y

Troy Jackson, D-Allagash…………………………Y

Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield……………………………..N

Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot………………………….Y

Nathan Libby, D-Lewiston………………………Y

Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth…………………..Y

Rebecca Millett, D-South Portland……………Y

David Miramant, D-Camden………………..Y

Marianne Moore, R-Calais……………………….N

Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta…………………….N

Kimberley Rosen, R-Bucksport…………………N

Heather Sanborn, D-Portland…………………..Y

Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham……………………….Y

Jeffrey Timberlake, R-Turner…………………..N

Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic…………………………Y

David Woodsome, R-North Waterboro……..N

