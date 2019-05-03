In a 20-15 vote, the Maine State Senate passed a bill ending most exemptions from childhood vaccination requirements. But in a subsequent vote, four Democrats, whose names are in bold, joined Republicans in supporting an amendment that would preserve a religious exemption.
Shenna Bellows, D-Manchester………………… Y
Russell Black, R-Wilton…………………………….N
Catherine Breen, D-Falmouth……………………Y
Michael Carpenter, D-Houlton…………………..Y
Brownie Carson, D-Harpswell……………………Y
Justin Chenette, D-Saco…………………………….Y
Benjamin Chipman, D-Portland…………………Y
Ned Claxton, D-Auburn…………………………….Y
Scott Cyrway, R-Albion……………………………..N
Paul Davis, R-Sangerville………………………….N
Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford…………….Y
Bill Diamond, D-Windham……………………….Y
James Dill, D-Old Town…………………………Y
Dana Dow, R-Waldoboro………………………….N
Bradlee Farrin, R-Norridgewock……………….N
Robert Foley, R-Wells………………………………N
Geoffrey Gratwick, D-Bangor……………………Y
Stacey Guerin, R-Glenburn………………………N
James Hamper, R-Oxford………………………..N
Erin Herbig, D-Belfast………………………….Y
Troy Jackson, D-Allagash…………………………Y
Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield……………………………..N
Mark Lawrence, D-Eliot………………………….Y
Nathan Libby, D-Lewiston………………………Y
Louis Luchini, D-Ellsworth…………………..Y
Rebecca Millett, D-South Portland……………Y
David Miramant, D-Camden………………..Y
Marianne Moore, R-Calais……………………….N
Matthew Pouliot, R-Augusta…………………….N
Kimberley Rosen, R-Bucksport…………………N
Heather Sanborn, D-Portland…………………..Y
Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham……………………….Y
Jeffrey Timberlake, R-Turner…………………..N
Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic…………………………Y
David Woodsome, R-North Waterboro……..N
-
Health
In ‘lawless’ world of service dogs, many families suffer
-
Politics
Here's how the Maine Senate voted on the vaccine exemption bill
-
Arts & Entertainment
Where’s Chewbacca’s medal? ‘Star Wars’ actor’s death reignites a heated debate
-
Local & State
Saco River dredging complete, driftwood bonanza cleared from the beach
-
Business
U.S. economy added 263,000 jobs in April, beating expections