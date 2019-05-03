FRYEBURG – A family is displaced but unharmed after a Friday morning house fire. Fryeburg Public Safety crews responded to the fire at a single-family, single-story home at 34 Morningside Drive at 9 a.m. The fire was limited to a single room in the home and the occupants were able to get out safely, Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne said.

Fryeburg fire and police are investigating the fire, but Dufresne said “there’s nothing that leads us to believe it’s suspicious.” Most of the damage was caused by smoke, and he expects the family will be displaced a week or two.

Firefighters from Center Conway, East Conway, Brownfield, Saco Valley assisted, along with Fryeburg Rescue. Crews were on the scene about 1.5 hours. “Thankfully, this fire was contained to the area of origin by the quick work of my department’s first-arriving engine crews,” Dufresne said in a news release. ‘”Without the action of the Fryeburg Police first-arriving units, the occupants would not have been evacuated before the fire spread further into the home.”

