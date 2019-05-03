Police from South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth arrested a 37-year-old man Thursday after a search that turned up drugs and $15,000 in cash.

The Southern Maine Regional SWAT team, which includes officers from the three departments, searched an apartment at 113 MacArthur Circle in South Portland as part of an investigation by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Officers recovered cocaine, cocaine base, Suboxone strips, a .25 caliber handgun and ammunition and more than $15,000.00 in cash, according to South Portland police. Suboxone is a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction, but is commonly sold or traded as a street drug.

Police arrested Lawz Lepenn, whom they described as formerly of Massachusetts. He was charged with aggravated drug trafficking, drug possession and illegal firearm possession because of a felony conviction in Massachusetts, according to police.

Lepenn was held in the Cumberland County Jail on $15,000.00 bail.

