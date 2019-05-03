Entosense, the Lewiston company founded by brother and sister Bill and Susan Broadbent, rolled out Mini-Kickers Flavored Crickets in December, little vials of grab-and-go crickets in flavors such as lemon meringue, sun-dried tomato and Indian curry, and already, they’ve kicked their way to be the company’s top seller.

“The whole edible insect trend is gaining ground quickly,” Bill said Thursday. “The Mini-Kickers are an easy and inexpensive way to try flavored crickets. (We’ve been) happily surprised at how quickly they have been accepted.”

The munchies on shelves now weren’t raised locally, but that will change with the seasons, he said.

“We’re selling around 100 pounds of crickets a week, so we get them from a few sources in the USA and Canada,” he said. “We were raising some crickets, but stopped for the winter and will begin again this spring. They need heat and humidity. Maine is perfect in the summer and just the opposite in the winter.”

The Mini-Kickers retail for $5.95 and can be found at Ron’s Market in Farmington and Axis Natural Foods in Auburn.

Bill said Entosense has had sales to “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” the Smithsonian Institute and Sea World.

