BELFAST — Waterfall Arts has hired Kim Fleming as the new executive director of the community arts organization. She takes over leadership from Martha Piscuskas.

Fleming, who lives in Belfast, will help the organization increase the size of its audience, expand programming and improve its facilities. Fleming has more than 15 years of nonprofit experience as development director at the Boys & Girls Clubs and YMCA at the Alfond Youth Center in Waterville, the Maine Women’s Lobby in Augusta, the Maine Women’s Policy Center, also in Augusta, and the Penobscot Marine Museum in Searsport.

“As a thriving all-around art center, Waterfall Arts brings inspiration, enlightenment, and wonder to so many,” Fleming said in a news release. “Personally and professionally, I’m a strong advocate for the arts. I understand and appreciate the power and balance art brings to people’s lives – of all ages. I’m very excited to join such a passionate and creative team.”

Waterfall Arts will mark its 20th anniversary in 2020.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: