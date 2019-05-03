CHICAGO — Nicky Delmonico hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday to give the Chicago White Sox a 6-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Ryan Brasier relieved Matt Barnes and struck out Yoan Moncada to start the ninth inning. Jose Rondon reached first on an error by Rafael Devers and went to third when Yonder Alonso sliced a single to left. Both scored when Delmonico lifted a homer to right-center, just out of the reach of a leaping Jackie Bradley Jr. at the fence.

Boston took a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by Devers, but Chicago scored twice in the bottom of the first on James McCann’s two-run homer.

The Red Sox, who are starting a seven-game trip, went ahead with two runs in the third. The first run scored on a home run by Andrew Benintendi and the other on a groundout by Devers.

Chicago tied the game off Red Sox starter David Price on an RBI single by Rondon in the sixth, but Boston quickly got the run back in the seventh on an RBI groundout by J.D. Martinez.

Price pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out five.

