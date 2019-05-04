“The Magic of Opera,” the 25th anniversary Opera Maine Gala, presented April 28, was superb! Many kudos to the wonderful professionals who worked many hours to provide an outstanding evening for this celebration.

All the invitations clearly stated this event had a black-tie dress code. Clearly, this phrase is foreign to many Portland residents. Several attendees appeared dressed more appropriately to attend one of the local county fairs.

Excuses can be given for some persons, such as the individual with Down syndrome dressed in jeans, tennis shoes and no jacket. However, persons who ignored the caliber of this celebration and dressed like they have zero care or concern demonstrated disrespect for themselves, the event organizers and the performers. We were embarrassed for them. Then the table manners. Some guests appeared to have been taught how to eat by farm animals.

When we moved to Portland, we realized we had landed in Hooterville. Attending various programs around town, including at Merrill Auditorium, we saw ticket holders in tennis shorts, torn jeans and coveralls. Persons of both sexes wore ballcaps all during the various performances. Again, this behavior is perceived as disrespectful to the performers and demonstrative of lack of self-worth on the part of the individuals who choose to dress as farmworkers.

Portland is making some strides to grow from a village into a true city. However, in order for this process to advance to maturity, it needs to be a significant increase for residents to show appreciation for the many cultural events here and show self-worth and dignity. Otherwise, Portland will always be a backwater town.

Crawford Williamson

Portland

