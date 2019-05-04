CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Joel Dahmen held his own playing in the final group for the first time and wound up in a three-way tie for the lead with Jason Dufner and Max Homa on a stormy Saturday at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Very much in the mix was Rory McIlroy, who was reminded at every turn that it was his 30th birthday. He had a 3-under 68 and was two shots behind.

Dahmen and Homa each dropped a shot over the last three holes for a 70. Dufner atoned for consecutive bogeys with consecutive birdies on the back nine for a 71. They were at 11-under 202.

Pat Perez had a bogey-free 66 through two rain delays and was one shot behind.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Chinese golfer Kuang Yang, 14, shot a 3-under 69 that featured five birdies in his first 10 holes as he moved into a tie for 44th place after the third round of his historic appearance at the Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.

On Friday, he became the youngest person to make the cut at a regular European Tour event – outside the majors – at 14 years, 6 months, 12 days.

Kuang is 12 strokes behind the leader, France’s Benjamin Hebert, who shot 8-under 64 to move to 17-under overall. Hebert was three shots ahead of Mikko Korhonen (65) and Jorge Campillo (68).

