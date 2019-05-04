NORTH BERWICK — Bella Dickinson struck out 16 and gave up just two singles as Scarborough won 5-0 Saturday in a matchup of undefeated softball teams.

Scarborough (6-0), the No. 1 team in the Varsity Maine softball poll, was held to one run through five innings by Raegan Kelley of Noble (6-1), but the Red Storm broke it open with two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Hannah Gower’s RBI bunt up the third-base line gave Scarborough a 1-0 lead.

A.J. Sweet had two of Scarborough’s eight hits – a single and double. She scored twice and drove in a run.

THORNTON ACADEMY 13, CHEVERUS 3: Abby Miner hit three home runs, including a grand slam in the first inning, and struck out 12 as the Trojans (7-0) cruised past Cheverus/North Yarmouth Academy (3-3) in Saco.

Kyle Lavallee added thee hits, and Hannah Collins and Jenica Botting each drove in two runs for Thornton, which scored eight runs in the fourth to take a 12-3 lead.

Madisyn Durgin and Elizabeth Kennedy each hit an RBI single for Cheverus.

LAKE REGION 18, GREELY 1: Maddie Rock belted a two-run double during a five-run second inning, and Brooke Harriman and Delaney Meserve each tripled home two runs to lead the Lakers (5-2) to a five-inning win over the Rangers (0-6) in Naples.

Haley Fernald pitched a five-hitter with eight strikeouts and also hit a two-run double.

Lindsay Eisenhart collected two hits for Greely.

BASEBALL

BONNY EAGLE 4, BIDDEFORD 3: Bobby Faucher hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and pitched four innings of hitless relief as the Scots (5-1) beat the Tigers (3-2) in Standish.

Faucher also hit an RBI groundout during a three-run second inning. Biddeford tied the game with three runs in the top of the fourth, as Hunter Demeule, Kurtis Edgerton and Matt Rousselle each drove in a run.

Jacob Humphrey had two hits and an RBI for Bonny Eagle.

SCARBOROUGH 7, NOBLE 1: Peter O’Brien and Nick Thompson each drove in two runs for the Red Storm (4-0) in a win over the Knights (2-4) at North Berwick.

O’Brien, Nic Frink, Noah Frink and T.J. Liponis had two hits apiece for Scarborough, which was in control after scoring four runs in the top of the first.

Winning pitcher Jack Clark allowed six hits and one run in five innings.

Duncan McGilvery hit a single and a triple and drove in the only run for Noble.

SOUTH PORTLAND 10, MASSABESIC 0: The Red Riots (4-0) scored four runs in the first inning and six in the second to roll past the Mustangs (1-5) in five innings at South Portland.

Tyler Small drove in four runs, including two on a double in the first inning.

Anthony Poole added two hits and an RBI, and Gus Lappin hit an RBI triple.

Bradley McMains allowed one hit over four innings to get the win.

Jack St. Laurent had the lone hit for Massabesic.

CHEVERUS 6, SANFORD 0: Nick Giancotti and Nicholas Galeucia combined on a shutout as the Stags (5-1) beat the Spartans (0-4) in Sanford.

John Welch lofted a sacrifice fly and Chris Cimino plated a run with a groundout as the Stags took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Justin Ray had a double and a single, and Sam Clark hit two singles for Cheverus.

Justin Gould singled twice for Sanford.

KENNEBUNK 5, WESTBROOK 3: Tommy Lazos went 2 for 4 with three RBI, and the Rams (6-1) scored three times in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie against the Blue Blazes (0-4) in Kennebunk.

Nick Teguis also had two hits, and Benson Furber allowed one run in three innings of relief while striking out four to get the win.

Matt Eugley doubled twice for Westbrook.

YORK 8, FREEPORT 4: Dawson Gundlah hammered a double and a home run for York (5-1) during its win against the Falcons (3-2) in Freeport.

The Wildcats broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run fifth inning, keyed by Shane Pidgeon’s RBI double. Gundlah hit a two-run homer as York tacked on two runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

LAKE REGION 11, OXFORD HILLS 10: Caleb Emery scored the winning goal with 1:30 left as the Lakers (3-1) rallied to beat the Vikings (1-3) in Naples.

Lake Region tied it with 3:30 left on a goal from Brandon Sargent.

Nate Bragdon-Clements scored four times to pace the Lakers. Cameron LePage added three goals.

Jacob Lang had four goals and three assists for Oxford Hills, which led 9-7 heading into the fourth quarter.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 14, CAMDEN HILLS 7: Mason Parks scored six goals to lead the Panthers (3-2) to a win over the Windjammers (1-4) in Yarmouth.

Ryan Baker, Xander Kostelnik and Cam Goodrich each scored twice.

BONNY EAGLE 16, ERSKINE ACADEMY 2: Dillon Cobbett scored five goals and Griffin Madore added four as the Scots (3-1) defeated the Eagles (1-2) in South China.

Alex Dyer and Vinny Bruni contributed two goals apiece.

GREELY 19, CONY 1: Schuyler Wetmore and Ethan Fraser netted four goals apiece as the Rangers (5-1) handled the Rams (0-5) in Cumberland.

Andrew Lawrence chipped in with three goals and seven assists. Wetmore also had three assists, and Fraser had one.

Miqueias Biasuz scored for Cony.

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

BIDDEFORD 13, WELLS 2: Paige Laverriere and Abby Allen each notched four goals while leading the Tigers (2-1) past the Warriors (1-3) in Wells.

Kairlye McQueen and Grace Boisvert added two goals apiece.

Nora Stevens and Kristina Moody scored for Wells.

WAYNFLETE 6, SCARBOROUGH 4: Emi Boedeker broke through the middle and fired a high shot into the net to snap a 4-4 tie with 10:52 left as the Flyers (2-2) edged the Red Storm (0-3) in Portland

Eliza Gervais added a late goal, Boedeker finished with three goals and Marady Parr scored twice for Waynflete.

Erin Stolz had two goals for the Red Storm. Tansey Hughes and Natalie Bilodeau netted the other goals.

YORK 12, THORNTON ACADEMY 4: Rose Pavuk scored four goals, and the Wildcats (1-2) built a 6-2 halftime lead on their way to a win over the Trojans (1-3) in Saco.

Martha McCaddin and Emlyn Patry each added three goals.

Isabella White and Catherine Henaire both scored twice for Thornton.

FREEPORT 13, BONNY EAGLE 12: Molly Whelan had five goals and three assists as the Falcons (3-1) slipped past the Scots (0-3) in Freeport.

Allison Greuel and Savannah Tracy each added three goals.

Lexi Theberge scored seven goals to lead Bonny Eagle. Gretchen Biegel and Lily Perkins got two goals apiece, and Keelin Sweeney also scored.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 12, CAMDEN HILLS 4: Helen Hamblett scored three goals and Maggie Holt had four assists as the Panthers (4-1) beat the Windjammers (1-2) in Rockport.

Maggie Larson added two goals for NYA, which raced to a 9-0 halftime lead.

Ava Baeza had two goals and an assist for Camden Hills.

