NEW YORK — Just as the New York Yankees get one big piece back from the injured list, another was added Saturday.

Pitcher James Paxton was played on the 10-day IL with inflammation in the left knee. The Yankees also activated third baseman Miguel Andujar, who had been on the IL since April 1 with a partially torn labrum.

Paxton, a left-hander, left his start Friday night early with a sore knee and had an MRI.

“He’s a little sore. No swelling in there so that’s a good thing,” Manager Aaron Boone said before the MRI results were read by a doctor. “We’ll just wait on the result of it.”

Boone also said Paxton had received a cortisone shot and will be shut down for 5 to 7 days.

Jonathan Loaisiga probably will take Paxton’s next scheduled start Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Paxton, 30, had been the Yankees’ best starter. He was 3-2 with a 3.11 ERA and 1.195 WHIP. Acquired from Seattle this winter, Paxton came with great potential and some risk. He has a long history of injuries issues. But to date, knee problems weren’t one of them.

Boone admitted Friday night that the knee had been bothering Paxton before and they had been doing maintenance treatment.

• Shortstop Didi Gregorius (Tommy John surgery) said he feels “fantastic” and expects to take live batting practice during the upcoming week. He’s taking regular batting practice, and fielding grounders and making throws to first base.

CARDINALS: St. Louis activated veteran reliever Luke Gregerson from the 10-day injured list after he missed the first five weeks because of a right shoulder impingement.

Gregerson, a 34-year-old right-hander, hasn’t pitched in a major league game since July 25. He missed the start of last season because of a hamstring injury and struggled through 17 appearances, posting a 7.11 ERA before being shut down because of the shoulder problem.

REDS: Cincinnati released injured outfielder Matt Kemp just over four months after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kemp hit .200 with one homer and five RBI before Cincinnati placed him on the injured list April 23 with a broken left rib. Kemp was injured colliding with an outfield wall in San Diego.

PIRATES: Pittsburgh’s ace, Jameson Taillon, will be shut down for at least a month because of a strained right elbow.

The team placed Taillon on the 10-day injured list after he complained of lingering pain following a victory Wednesday against Texas. Taillon is 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in seven starts.

CUBS: Second baseman Daniel Descalso left the game against St. Louis because of a sore left ankle.

Descalso was hurt rounding first on a single in the first inning. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth.

