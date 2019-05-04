SOUTH PORTLAND — Police are seeking information about a stabbing that occurred early Saturday at a house party in the Redbank neighborhood.

Police responded to a call for service at 3:15 a.m. Saturday at Powers and Cannon roads, near Redbank Village Apartments, where a fight had broken out at a house party and spilled into the streets, said Lt. Todd Bernard.

A 27-year-old man who lives in the neighborhood had been stabbed in the upper torso and several people fled the scene as police arrived, Bernard said. The man was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Exactly where the party was held and who was involved are unclear because people at the scene declined to share information with investigators, Bernard said.

“We have not identified a suspect,” Bernard said.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call police at 874-8575.

