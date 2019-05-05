COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets are one loss away from being eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Bruins.

But Columbus Coach John Tortorella said it’s not going to occur on home ice in Game 6.

“Things happen for a reason, and I truly believe that – we’ll be back here (in Boston) for Game 7,” Tortorella said after Columbus fought back with a three-goal third period but fell 4-3 in Game 5 on Saturday night.

With their top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand leading the offense, the Bruins hold a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series at it returns to Nationwide Arena for the final time on Monday. Game 7, if necessary, will be in Boston on Wednesday night.

“I have no problem with the intensity of our club right on through,” said Tortorella, who played at the University of Maine from 1978 to 1981. “It’s just that we need guys being more creative and making more plays throughout a 60-minute game.”

Pastrnak had two goals in the third period, including the game-winner in Boston’s 4-3 win Saturday night in Game 5, and Marchand had a goal and two assists as the Bruins offensive stars were producing for the second consecutive game.

“They’re dominant when they’re on, and they’re very good even when they’re not on,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of his stars. “So, if they start feeling it, it’s a tall task for the other team.”

The bright spot for Columbus was an attacking third period that shifted the momentum until Pastrnak’s goal with 1:28 left sealed the win for Boston.

The Blue Jackets are striving to carry that intensity into the must-win Game 6.

“Obviously would like to make it a little easier on ourselves, but that’s the way it’s gone,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “So we can go home and worry about winning a big game at home and then get back here (to Boston).”

