WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee has set a “tentative date” of May 15 for testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to one of the panel’s Democratic members.

“We hope the special counsel will appear,” Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, said on “Fox News Sunday.” “We think the American people have a right to hear directly from him.”

Cicilline said a Mueller representative has agreed to the appearance, “but obviously until the date comes, we never have an absolute guarantee.”

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York, had previously said he was hoping for an appearance by Mueller on that date.

Cicilline also said that if Attorney General William Barr doesn’t comply with committee’s demands for Mueller’s report and underlying documents by the Monday 9 a.m. deadline, he thinks Nadler “will ask the committee to move forward with a contempt citation.”

Meanwhile, President Trump said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller should not testify, reversing course from his previous position that the decision is up to Attorney General William Barr.

“Bob Mueller should not testify,” Trump said in an afternoon tweet. “No redos for the Dems!”

Trump also maintained that there was “NO COLLUSION” and “NO OBSTRUCTION” detailed by Mueller in his 448-page report.

In the report, Mueller’s team wrote that their investigation “did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”

Mueller also found 10 “episodes” of potential obstruction of justice but ultimately concluded it was not his decision to determine whether Trump broke the law.

Trump’s Sunday tweet is a shift from what he said on Friday during an exchange with reporters in the Oval Office. Asked by reporters whether Mueller should testify before Congress, Trump replied” “I don’t know. That’s up to our attorney general, who I think has done a fantastic job.”

The House Judiciary Committee has been seeking to hear from Mueller amid disagreements about whether Barr mischaracterized the special counsel’s report in his congressional testimony and statements.

A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment.

In late March, Mueller wrote a letter to Barr voicing dissatisfaction that a four-page memo to Congress describing the principal conclusions of his investigation into President Trump “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of his work.

Barr defended his handling of the case during a contentious Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week. He repeatedly denied accusations and insinuations by Democrats that he had lied or misrepresented anything.

“I wasn’t hiding the ball,” Barr told Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del., who pressed the attorney general on whether he omitted key details of Mueller’s report from his initial account of the findings.

