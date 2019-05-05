According to Donald Trump, “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.” While our president may enjoy passing the blame off onto other countries, we as Americans cannot afford to continue living with this mindset.

I am here to tell you that global warming is not a hoax. The rejection of the scientific evidence that exists supporting this issue is baffling. Science is not subjective, yet we choose to turn a blind eye to the rising temperatures, warming oceans and melting ice sheets. How long do we have until the place we call home is unable to support any forms of life?

The more important question at hand: Why is our president unconcerned that there may not be a United States of America to govern in the near future? Not only has Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris agreement on climate change, but he also has thrown out numerous policies made by President Barack Obama, an action that now allows companies to emit more greenhouse gases than ever. Each and every one of us should take issue with our president not having our best interest in mind.

If Earth’s temperature has risen 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, how can global warming be a hoax? If we continue to do nothing, the temperature will only continue to skyrocket.

We must all come together to combat this issue before it is too late. The small changes we all make to our lives will make a big change for the generations to come. Whether it’s carpooling to work, or unplugging electronics when you are not using them, do your part to combat global warming. We need to take matters into our own hands since our very own president, sadly, has a different agenda in mind.

Meghan Cookson

Pittsfield

