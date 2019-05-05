Dustin Pedroia had already left the game when the Portland Sea Dogs rallied to win Game 1 of a Sunday doubleheader at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 4-2.

Pedroia, the Boston Red Sox second baseman, played his third game with Portland, on a rehab assignment to get his injured left knee back into game shape.

In two plate appearances, Pedroia grounded into a 5-4-3 double play and flied out to left.

Before the game, the media was told Pedroia would play the whole seven-inning game, but he exited after five innings. After the game, Pedroia said he felt fine and that he was supposed to play only five innings

Pedroia will remain in Portland and play for the Sea Dogs on Tuesday (the team is off Monday). There is no timetable for Pedroia to re-join the major league team.

“Whenever I feel ready,” he said.

In Sunday’s first game, Sea Dogs starter Dedgar Jimenez (1-2) won his first game, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The Sea Dogs had only one hit through five innings but finally solves Ponies starter Mike Gibbons (3-3) in the sixth. Jhon Nunez led off the inning with a homerun. Jerry Downs doubled in the tying run. With bases loaded, Bobby Dalbec singled in two runs.

Zach Schellenger pitched a hitless seventh for his first save.

