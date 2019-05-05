LYNN, Mass. — St. Joseph’s College scored three runs in the ninth inning to tie the game, then won it with a run in the 11th Sunday, defeating Johnson & Wales 8-7 in the deciding game of the Great Northeast Athletic Conference baseball tournament at Fraser Field.

The Monks (32-10) earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament that will begin May 16.

St. Joseph’s was forced to the if-necessary game in the double-elimination tournament when Johnson & Wales (27-15) rolled to a 15-2 victory in the first game of the day.

The Monks went to the ninth inning of the deciding game trailing 7-4, but Drew Healey drove in one run with a single through the left side, and Ronan Chisholm tied it when his single to left brought in two more.

In the 11th, Greg Emanuelson singled in the clinching run, making a winner of Jake Sickel, who allowed one hit and no walks over the final three scoreless innings.

MAINE 9, STONY BROOK 8: Ryan Turenne scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a fielder’s choice, and Hernen Sardinas homered twice as the Black Bears (13-27, 9-8 America East) rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat the Seawolves (25-19, 14-7) at Orono.

Maine scored three times in the fifth to make it 7-7 behind a two-run single by Kevin Doody.

Sardinas’ second homer – a solo shot – put Maine ahead 8-7 in the sixth, but Stony Brook tied it in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Sean Buckhout.

Sardinas’ first home run came in the third and started the comeback.

BOWDOIN 10, PLYMOUTH STATE 9: Nick Merrill ripped a two-run single in the 10th inning, scoring Jack Wilhoite and Brandon Lopez as the Polar Bears (7-23-2) rallied past the Panthers (14-23) at Brunswick.

Wilhoite cut it to 9-8 earlier in the inning with an RBI double.

Plymouth took a 9-7 lead in the top of the 10th on a two-run double by Joe Routhier.

Bowdoin trailed 6-3 heading into the eighth, then responded with four runs, taking a 7-6 lead when Eric Mah scored on a sacrifice fly by Chris Attisani.

Andrew Salta of Plymouth tied it with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

SOUTHERN MAINE 10, TUFTS 6: The Huskies (32-5), ranked third nationally, erased a 3-1 deficit by totaling seven runs from the third through fifth innings to beat the Jumbos (26-8) at Gorham.

Devin Warren put USM ahead for good with a two-run double in the third to make it 4-3.

The Huskies scored twice in the fourth on RBI singles by Jason Komulainen and Andrew Hillier.

Komulainen scored on Andrew Olszak’s single in a two-run fifth to push Southern Maine ahead, 8-4.

HUSSON 3, THOMAS 1: Connor Maguire scored on an error in the third inning to put the top-seeded Eagles (26-14) ahead 2-1 against the third-seeded Terriers (14-24) in the North Atlantic Conference final at Bangor.

SOFTBALL

ENDICOTT 10, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Maggie Oram threw a perfect game with seven strikeouts, Hayley Adruini hit two two-run homers and the top-seeded Seagulls (32-5) rolled past the second-seeded Nor’easters (26-16) in the Commonwealth Coast Conference final at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Arduini’s second homer came during a six-run third to help Endicott take a 9-0 lead.

Jamie Hopgood and Lauren Misiaszek added two-run doubles in the inning.

Arudruini’s first home run made it 3-0 in the first.

HUSSON 8, THOMAS 0: Jen Jones pitched a perfect game, striking out four, and Morgan Coleman hit a grand slam as the top-seeded Eagles (23-9) beat the second-seeded Terriers (24-9) in five innings in the North Atlantic Conference final at Waterville.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

PLYMOUTH STATE 12, SOUTHERN MAINE 7: Veronyca Daniels scored four goals, and the top-seeded Panthers (11-5) raced to a 5-0 halftime lead before defeating the second-seeded Huskies (10-6) in the Little East Conference final at Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Taylor Rinaldi scored twice for USM. Her second goal cut it to 5-2 early in the second half, but Plymouth scored three straight in a 2:31 span.

Daniels’ final goal made it 10-4 with 9:31 remaining.

Hala Van Nostrand finished with nine saves for the Huskies.

Share

< Previous