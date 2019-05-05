SAN DIEGO — Pinch-hitter Hunter Renfroe hit a grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday off Kenley Jansen to give the San Diego Padres a thrilling 8-5 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers to avoid a three-game sweep.

Renfroe drove an 0-1 pitch into a balcony on the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left-field corner. He dropped his bat and raised his arms before beginning his trot.

The Padres started the winning rally with three straight singles off Jansen (2-1), who was trying for his third save in three games. Eric Hosmer hit a leadoff single to left, and Manuel Margot and Wil Myers followed with bunt singles to load the bases. Jansen struck out Greg Garcia and got rookie Francisco Mejia to pop up before Renfroe’s slam.

Adam Warren (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

BRAVES 3, MARLINS 1: Ender Inciarte faked a bunt and instead slapped an opposite-field RBI double down the line to break a 10th-inning tie, and Atlanta completed a three-game series sweep at Miami.

Nick Markakis’ home run gave Atlanta a lead in the seventh, but the Marlins tied it with three consecutive singles in the eighth.

BREWERS 3, METS 2: Christian Yelich homered in his return to the lineup and Zach Davies pitched into the eighth inning to lead Milwaukee at home for a sweep of the three-game series.

The teams were coming off an 18-inning game Saturday night, the longest in Miller Park history, that lasted 5 hours, 22 minutes.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 1: Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings and Rhys Hoskins drove in a pair of runs to lead Philadelphia at home.

Cesar Hernandez added two doubles for the NL East-leading Phillies, who have won 6 of 9.

ROCKIES 8, DIAMONDBACKS 7: Raimel Tapia hit a tying, bases-loaded triple and scored the go-ahead run during a five-run eighth inning as Colorado won at Denver.

The rally salvaged the finale of the three-game series and ended Arizona’s six-game road winning streak. Eduardo Escobar and Blake Swihart homered for the Diamondbacks.

GIANTS 6, REDS 5: Brandon Crawford delivered a tiebreaking, pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning to help San Francisco erase a four-run first-inning deficit and win at Cincinnati.

Crawford’s two-run shot lifted the Giants after Cincinnati homered on three straight pitches by starter Jeff Samardzija in the first.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

MARINERS 10, INDIANS 0: Rookie Erik Swanson didn’t give up a hit until the sixth inning and got his first win, and Jay Bruce blasted a grand slam as Seattle won at Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.

Making his fourth career start, Swanson (1-3) had little trouble handling the Indians, who came in batting an AL-low .215. Swanson, who grew up in Ohio, lost his no-hit bid with two outs in the sixth when Jose Ramirez doubled.

TIGERS 5, ROYALS 2: Brandon Dixon hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift Detroit at home.

Nicholas Castellanos started the 10th with an infield single off Ian Kennedy (0-1) and after Miguel Cabrera popped out, Niko Goodrum reached on another infield hit. Ronny Rodriguez struck out before Dixon hit a 1-2 curveball over the fence in right-center field for his first career walkoff homer.

RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 2: Rougned Odor and Asdrubal Cabrera homered and combined for seven RBI, and Texas won at Arlington, Texas.

Odor had been in an 0-for-21 slump that reduced his average to .122 before diving a pitch from Clay Buchholz over the back bullpen wall in right-center field for a two-run homer in the second inning.

ASTROS 10, ANGELS 4: Alex Bregman hit a grand slam, his third homer during a two-game series in Mexico, and Houston won at Monterrey.

The Astros, who won 14-2 on Saturday, hit eight home runs in front of pro-Houston crowds at Estadio de Beisbol de Monterrey. On Sunday, Carlos Correa had a two-run homer in the second inning and Michael Brantley hit a two-run shot in the ninth.

YANKEES 4, TWINS 1: Domingo German tied for the major league lead with his sixth win as New York won at home in a game called in the bottom of the eighth inning because of rain.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 5, ATHLETICS 3: Starling Marte hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 13th inning, rallying Pittsburgh at home after Oakland scored twice in the top of the inning.

Share