GOLF

Max Homa, who made only two cuts in an entire PGA Tour season in 2017, closed with a 4-under 67 to pull away from the field and win the Wells Fargo Championship at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Homa began the back nine with two birdies to build a four-shot lead and didn’t make any mistakes until it only affected the final margin.

Homa, who was the NCAA champion at Cal in 2013, won for the first time in his 68th start as a pro. The victory gets him into the PGA Championship in two weeks and the Masters next April.

LPGA: Sei Young Kim overcame a rough start to win the MEDIHEAL Championship at cold and windy Lake Merced in Daly City, California, outlasting Bronte Law and Jeongeun Lee with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

CHAMPIONS: Scott McCarron won the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands, Texas, for his 10th Tour victory and second in three weeks.

EUROPEAN: Mikko Korhonen of Finland edged Benjamin Hebert on the first playoff hole to complete his comeback and win the China Open at Shenzhen.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: The Cup race at Dover International Speedway in Delaware was postponed by rain and will be run Monday.

Chase Elliott, last week’s winner at Talladega, won the pole and will lead the field to green at 12:01 p.m. Dover hasn’t held a Monday race since 2007.

ROAD RACING

PRAGUE MARATHON: Almahjoub Dazza of Bahrain won the men’s title and Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel was the fastest woman.

Dazza pulled away from a group of four leading runners to win in 2 hours, 5 minutes and 58 seconds. Salpeter left the rest of the field behind and ran alone to finish in 2:19:46, a race record and her personal best.

TRIESTE HALF-MARATHON: Noel Hitimana of Rwanda won it Italy a week after the race revoked its ban on African runners following an outcry of racism accusations. Hitimana clocked 1 hour, 3 minutes and 28 seconds. Volha Mazuronak of Belarus won the women’s race in 1:13:56.

CYCLING

COMPETITOR SIDELINED: Egan Bernal of Colombia broke his collarbone in a training accident, ruling him out of the upcoming Giro d’Italia.

Bernal had been one of the pre-race favorites and was expected to lead Team Ineos – formerly known as Team Sky – when the three-week Giro begins next weekend.

BOWLING

CANDLEPINS: Shannon Scribner of the Big 20 in Scarborough and Chris Merrill of Stars & Strikes in South Paris won season-ending singles open state championships at Allplay Family Center in Waldoboro.

Scriber defeated Amanda Carroll of the Big 20 in the 10-string scratch women’s final, 1,136 to 1,113. Merrill defeated Doug Smith, also of Stars & Strikes, 1,220 to 1,157. The finals matched the top 12 men’s and women’s bowlers from an eight-tournament series that began in late September.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Naomi Osaka and other top-seeded players won their opening matches, while Caroline Wozniacki withdrew due to injury and Garbine Muguruza was upset.

The top-ranked Osaka, the reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion, hit 43 winners, including eight aces, on the outdoor red clay to beat the 2016 finalist, Dominika Cibulkova, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

