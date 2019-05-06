A Biddeford couple was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon after they allegedly beat a woman and held a knife to her throat.

Police also charged one of the pair with holding the woman against her will.

The 31-year-old victim told police on Sunday morning that she had been kicked and punched, and a knife was held against her throat by the couple. Biddeford Deputy Police Chief JoAnn Fisk said police reports indicate the woman, who was not identified, had bruises around her face and neck and that one of her eyes was swollen shut.

Police located the couple later Sunday and took them into custody.

Aaron Brown, 33, of Biddeford, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault. His wife, Kimberly Marie Vigue-Brown, 31, was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and robbery. The victim alleged that Vigue-Brown took her wallet, which contained identification and insurance cards and a small amount of money, along with her Samsung cell phone.

Police did not release a motive for the alleged crime.

Brown and Vigue-Brown were taken to the York County Jail, where they were each held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.

They were scheduled to make an appearance at Springvale District Court via video from the jail on Monday afternoon.

