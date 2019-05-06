High-speed internet service is essential to Maine businesses, but access is often determined by where you live. Gov. Janet Mills pledged to make statewide broadband access a priority.

What is her plan? What are providers doing? What is working?

This event takes place before the library officially opens, so please enter on Elm Street, located across the street from the METRO hub for easy public transportation access. The library’s bicycle racks are right by this entrance as well.

Doors open at 7:15 a.m. Program starts at 7:45 a.m. Street parking is free until 9:00 a.m.

Thank you to Coffee By Design, who will serve a complimentary selection of roasts and teas to attendees.

Hosted by Business editor Carol Coultas.

Panelists include:

Tracy Scheckel, Otelco

Peggy Schaffer, Director, ConnectME Authority

