Singer Don McLean announced Monday that he was receiving a lifetime achievement award from a UCLA alumni group, but the honor was rescinded hours later after the presenters learned from a reporter that the Camden resident had plead guilty to domestic violence charges.

McLean, 73, was to receive the George and Ira Gershwin Award for Lifetime Musical Achievement, presented by the Student Alumnni Association of University of California, Los Angeles, on May 17 in Los Angeles. The online announcement of the award cited his “many contributions to the music industry,” including his 1971 hit “American Pie,” one of the best-known pop songs of all time. Other recipients have included Julie Andrews, Brian Wilson, Ella Fitzgerald, Ray Charles, Alanis Morissette and Linkin Park.

McLean was arrested in 2016 and charged with domestic violence against his wife, Patrisha McLean, at the couple’s home in Camden. McLean later plead guilty to the charges, and part of his plea deal included the eventual dismissal of the charges.

About two hours after the Student Alumni Assocation of UCLA was contacted by the Press Herald about the award being given to McLean, a spokesman sent back an email saying the honor was being taken back.

“The Student Alumni Association at UCLA has rescinded its decision to present Don McLean with the 2019 George and Ira Gershwin Award. The decision to rescind the award was made by SAA’s Spring Sing Executive Committee upon learning that Mr. McLean had previously been convicted of domestic violence charges,” read the statement sent by Tod M. Tamberg, senior executive director of UCLA Strategic Communications Media Relations. “SAA rejects any behavior — including violence and the threat of violence in all its forms — that does not uphold the True Bruin Values. We extend our support to survivors of domestic violence.”

This story will be updated.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >